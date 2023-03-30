On the afternoon of March 28, the organization Caribe Afirmativo asked the Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation against the influencer Westcol. The reason: the comments made by the public figure against LGBTIQ+ people.

The request was submitted by social networks and the human rights defense organization assures that “their statements legitimize the violence against us”, also that the threat made is based on prejudice against LGBTIQ+ people.

It is not the only organization that has spoken out against the influencer’s statements, the Santander LGBTIQ Platform Association spoke out through its Instagram account.

In the published text, he recalled that in a video uploaded to YouTube entitled “And if my son comes out trans?”, where he made transphobic comments, related to what he would do if one of his children had a different gender identity.

“We call on the authorities to make a determination in the face of the repeated homophobia and transphobia that the content creator spreads through its virtual platforms. We will not get tired of saying that homophobia or transphobia are opinions! They are discriminatory discourses that promote violence against LGBT people,” they said from the aforementioned organization.

The controversy began with some statements made by the content creator during a streaming broadcast, one of the users asked him “What would you do if Yaren turned gay and filled your house with men?” to which the influencer replied:

“No daddy, that’s right… Hey, you can tell me what you want bro, but that’s if it doesn’t go with me…(…) I’ll turn that gonorrhea into a ball, if he likes it so much I’ll give him that ass I’ll make another 17 holes, so that they give him… oh daddy, I’m shooting him down”.

Other content creators such as Juan Pablo Jaramillo also criticized Westcol’s statements. In this regard, he stated, “what a disgusting man. Nothing that surprises me anyway, it was already known how low she can fall, her only talent is to screw up worse and worse ”.

Other users on social networks took advantage of the situation to remember the social reproaches to which the influencer Kika Nieto was exposed, when in 2018 she published a video in which she assured that she “tolerated” people with Diverse Sexual Orientations and Gender Identities ( osigd).

On the afternoon of March 28, Westcol referred to the situation in which he has been involved, after his initial statements, again due to a transmission on his Twitch channel. In these he stated:

“We are in a funa for a clip out of context, this clip out of context is because I still do not understand the scope that I have. And I don’t understand that many things can appear in the media, they can appear in the news and they can riddle me in the way that they are riddling me.”

He explained that they took it out of context and although he acknowledged that his “words were very strong”, he did not accept being classified as homophobic, he asked that the video be seen in its entirety, since there would be a background that is not being recognized, however, also said:

“It’s always fucking, only this issue is much more delicate and I understand that there is a fight, a war against people who do not respect the opinions of that community, of the LGBT community, sorry daddy, but go ahead and check the clip full please! Before they riddle me for pa!” with Infobae

