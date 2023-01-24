During this first semester of 2023, when the first dry season of 2023 begins, there will be sunny mornings and afternoons with cyclonic rains, reported the CVC Hydroclimatology Network.

In addition, the entity reported that although the La Niña phenomenon has not gone away, it has entered its weakening phase.

Óscar Ramírez Benjumea, a specialized professional from the CVC’s Environmental Technical Directorate, reported that the mornings will be hot these days and the afternoons will be heavy rains, electrical storms and intense winds in Valle del Cauca.

The official said that “we can have convective or cyclonic rainfall, that is, very intense. They can start with hot mornings, but if the pressure, humidity and temperature conditions are present, it is very likely that heavy rains will occur in the afternoon, with many winds and electrical storms.

Although this is the first driest season of the year, he recommended not lowering our guard in prevention systems because the influence of La Niña continues. “We must not expose ourselves to threats identified in rivers and slopes, landslides, floods and torrential avenues,” said Ramírez.

aids

On the other hand, the municipalities of Tuluá and Buga, and the Government of the Valley are carrying out actions in the center of the Valley to attend to the communities that have been affected by the recent rains.

In the rural area of ​​Tuluá, the yellow machinery removes more than fifteen landslides that occurred in the villages of El Brasil, El Brillante, of the corregimiento La Marina.

Also in the village of La Coca in the corregimiento of San Lorenzo and the village of Remolinos de San Rafael.

In the corregimiento of Havana, in Buga, the Department of Risk and Disaster Management of the Valley arrived with 750 emergency humanitarian aid and yellow machinery to clean the roads and help 53 families that were affected by the overflow of the Alto Cielo streams and Janeiro.

With the recent rains, 17 municipalities are on yellow alert due to the damage caused.

Photo: Tuluá Mayor’s Office

