They ask to be prepared for a possible eruption of Nevado del Ruiz

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) highlighted that the threat of Nevado del Ruiz is still latent, a situation that continues to be evaluated by the authorities. Similarly, the entity released the complete map of geohazards, which details the level of impact that the country could have in the event of an eventual eruption of the volcano, since the phenomena could spread to several departments in addition to Tolima and Caldas.

The entity highlights that, through the map presented, the level of affectation that some jurisdictions could suffer is evidenced, even pointing out that it is something that has been warned for some time, the period in which the Orange Alert was declared, that is, almost two months. The weather factor also draws attention, which has not allowed a complete panning of the volcanic edifice.

Likewise, it was detailed that in the vicinity of the crater of the volcano there is the presence of very hot material, a fact that according to specialists is of great attention, together with the deformation of the volcanic layer. On this, John Makario Londoño, technical director of geohazards of the Colombian Geological Service, pointed out:

“Weather conditions sometimes make it impossible to see thermal anomalies, but there are important thermal anomalies in the crater; which indicates that there is a magma or a hot material very close to the surface, that in itself is an important phenomenon to take into account, and there is still a very slight deformation of the volcano”.

Taking into account that the sum of phenomena has also triggered a high instability of the volcano, a situation that is not related to the oscillatory activity, since it is clear that on some days this can be higher than others; that is, the orange level alert is maintained.

“These are symptoms that indicate that the volcano is still very unstable, even if the seismicity drops, even if things apparently remain stable for several days, that does not mean that the volcano has already returned to its normal level,” Londoño added.

Worrying antecedent of the Nevado del Ruiz

Based on the past, John Makario Londoño explained that in the period in which the activity of the volcano has been recorded, it has been possible to detail that when the phenomena drop suddenly, after this an eruption develops; However, the specialist clarifies that this does not mean that this situation can materialize.

“The volcano on other occasions since we have them instrumented, has shown some important changes, then that activity drops a lot and then an eruption has occurred, that does not mean that the same thing can happen at this time, not necessarily, but as it has happened in the past, it is important to be more careful during these days to see how the volcano evolves”.

Highlighting that, during the next few days, it is necessary to remain on alert, the Colombian Geological Service urges the authorities to remain vigilant and prepared, arguing that, as a result of the orange alert level, the Ruiz could erupt at any time. In the same way, with great prudence the director of Geothreats warned that it was not an imminent process, but it was necessary to remain fully alert.

“We call on the authorities to be more vigilant and be prepared, because let’s say the volcano continues at that orange level of that probable eruption in days and weeks, with those changes that it has presented, an eruption may occur at some point and so it is important to be prepared. It is not an imminent eruption, but we must be very attentive to the evolution of the volcano,” said the director.

It is important to take into account that the eruption process of the volcano can last for several weeks, therefore, it does not mean that due to the changes that the Ruiz has had, it will suddenly return to Yellow Alert.

