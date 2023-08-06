They ask to split toast in half, two euros more on the bill – News

Two euros more because they asked to have the toast cut in half: this is what tourists had to pay in a bar in Gera Lario, in the Como area.

The episode – which took place at the end of June – was announced on Trip Advisor and then spread on social networks. The newspaper La Provincia di Como reports it today. The customer posted a photo of the receipt with the supplement, but the manager justified himself: “We used extra saucers and napkins”.

In practice, a vegetarian toast with chips was ordered for 7.5 euros, plus the extra charge of 2 euros because it was “divided in half” in the restaurant in the small village overlooking the lake. “The format of the toast is served already cut into two exact halves. We were two people and we asked for a toast that we would have eaten at the table in two. But do we have to pay because we split the toast in two? Incredible but true…” writes the customer. “If a customer asks me to make two portions of toast, I have to use two saucers, two napkins and go to the table using two hands. It is true that the customer is always right, but it is equally true that additional requests have a cost”, the bar manager replied.

Among the various social comments, some criticize the surcharge, but others speak well of the place.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

