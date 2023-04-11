Watching over the rights of the users of the Ultra Air airline, the Attorney General’s Office urged the Superintendence of Transportation to give explanations about the commitments assumed by the company for the compensation of the silver of the tickets of more than 300 thousand affected.

The request of the Public Ministry was made during the meeting held on April 2 and in which the delegate, Goetny Fernanda García Flórez, judicial attorney 119 two before Administrative Litigation, required the entity to take the appropriate measures in the case. before the refusal of the airline not to return the money to the travelers until it defined if it was going to continue or if it was going to be liquidated “which would further violate the rights of users of the essential public service.”

And it is that, after the suspension of flights, on March 30, the airline was conditioned not only with the reimbursement of the value of the tickets, but also with the relocation of passengers who were stranded in tourist places like San Andrés and Cartagena, among others.

Given the situation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in its surveillance and strict follow-up functions, required Supertransportation and the Delegate for the Protection of Users of the Transportation Sector to respond as soon as possible for the benefit of those affected.​