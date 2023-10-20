They ask US citizens to be cautious around the world

Given the clashes between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, the United States is concerned about the safety of its citizens around the world.

For this reason, the United States Department of State issued two alerts aimed at its citizens asking them to take extreme precautions.

In one of the alerts, he called for travel caution for Americans globally and indicated that tensions and the possibility of terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against American citizens and interests have increased in different parts of the planet.

Among the precautions that the State Department asks are to be cautious in your mobility, stay alert in places frequented by tourists, register in the Intelligent Traveler Registration Program to obtain information and alerts as well as facilitate your location in case of emergency, be Pay attention to official information from the State Department or replicated by the media.

This is because the conflict in Israel has generated false alarms about alleged terrorist attacks and demonstrations and protests.

The other alert launched by the State Department has to do with the recommendation to American citizens to leave Lebanon.

The alerts ask people not to travel to Israel, the Gaza Strip or the West Bank.

It should be noted in addition to these alerts, the North American Army put two thousand soldiers on alert in case the conflict increases.

Meeting

While the United States asks its citizens to take extreme measures, in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro Urrego met at the Casa de Nariño with the ambassador of Israel, Gali Dagan, and the ambassador of Palestine, Raouf Almalki, where he expressed his solidarity with children. of the two countries and reiterated his call for an international peace conference.

“I met today with the ambassador of Israel and the ambassador of Palestine. “I have expressed my position to achieve an international peace conference that opens the way for two independent and free states,” the president revealed on his X social network account.

Together with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán, who was also present at the meeting, President Petro reiterated to the diplomats his solidarity “with Israeli and Palestinian children who must and have the right to live in peace.”

The Colombian president confirmed his recent announcement of sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

“We will send a plane with humanitarian aid to the outskirts of Gaza waiting for a humanitarian corridor to open.”

