They assassinate a candidate for the presidency in Ecuador

Journalist Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador’s presidential candidate, was assassinated this Wednesday, August 9, while he was outside the Anderson College, located in Quito, after leaving a political rally.

The journalist Christian Zurita published on the social network X (previously known as Twitter) the moment when some hitmen shot Villavicencio.

In the video published by Zurita you can see the reaction of the people after the attack against Villavicencio.

Carlos Figueroa, Villavicencio’s campaign adviser, confirmed that the presidential candidate was assassinated at approximately 6:45 PM this Wednesday.

The newspaper El Universo reported that various witnesses indicated that around 6:20 PM a burst of shots was heard and that they saw Villavicencio fall to the ground.

They also reported that there are at least 8 more injured as a result of the shooting, and seven of them were transferred to the Women’s Clinic. It was in this medical institution that it was confirmed that Villavicencio had died, after being shot three times in the head.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, lamented the death of Villavicencio and expressed his condolences to the family of the presidential candidate.

“Outraged and shocked by the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and his daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished, ”said the Ecuadorian president on the X social network.

Likewise, Lasso confirmed that his security cabinet will meet to investigate the event. Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them“. informed the Ecuadorian president.

Other personalities from the Ecuadorian political sphere have spoken out about the death of Villavicencio.

Otto Sonnenholzner, another Ecuadorian presidential candidate, expressed his condolences to Villavicencio’s family and loved ones, opining that “Our country has gotten out of hand.”

Who was Fernando Villavicencio?

Fernando Alcibiades Villavicencio Valencia was a high-profile political figure in Ecuador, and, as a journalist and legislator, his career was marked by a strong interest in exposing corruption in his country.

According to the newspaper El Universo, Villavicencio filed approximately 260 corruption complaints against former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa and other rulers of the Latin American country.

He was a presidential candidate for the Gente Buena y Construye movement, and was 59 years old.

