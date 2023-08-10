Home » They assassinate a merchant in Aguachica




Early this Thursday morning, near Kennedy Avenue in Aguachica, Juan Carlos Álvarez Solano, 58, was assassinated with a firearm.

According to preliminary versions, the victim was on the outskirts of a commercial establishment when he was approached by subjects who shot him repeatedly, causing his death on the spot.

Some people who noticed the fact tried to help Álvarez Solano, but he no longer had vital signs.

Police and CTI officials from the Prosecutor’s Office were in charge of urgent acts and technical inspection of the corpse.

About the deceased it was known that he was a merchant and had owned a service station in that town.

