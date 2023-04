The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, reported that Suil Bejarano Robledo was assassinated in the last few hours in the Quito River, Chocó.

Bejarano Robledo was a signatory to the peace agreement and was advancing his reincorporation process in Chocó. He was part of the ETCR Heroes de Murrí, in Vigía del Fuerte.

The signatory was murdered and his body was thrown into the Quito river.