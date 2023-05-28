Home » They assemble the first pump at the San Lorenzo de Pilar stream station
They assemble the first pump at the San Lorenzo de Pilar stream station

Work began on the installation of the six submersible pumps from the German brand KSB, at the Arroyo San Lorenzo Pumping Station (5 operational, 1 reserve), each with a flow rate of 4.9 m³ per second (equivalent to the load of a home pool in two seconds), elevation height of 7.5 meters and a power of 350 kw
40 years after one of the worst floods in the history of Pilar, the Coastal Defense becomes a true reality.

Several electromechanical and hydraulic accessories have already been installed in this sector, including discharge pipes, generators, panels, control systems, conduits, and others, while preparing the independent supply of energy to the system through the medium voltage line.

