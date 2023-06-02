They attack a dog with a machete

A new case of animal abuse arose in Popayán, when a dog was attacked with a machete by an individual in a shopping center in this capital.

The event was recorded on video, where the aggressor appears attacking with a sharp weapon to a security guard.

At the time of the attack, a dog known in the area as Jacobo appeared on the scene and tried to defend the guard.

Immediately, as seen on the cameras, the subject is seen to attack the animal with a machete.

According to the authorities, Jacobo he received several wounds on his body when he was hit with a machete on his head and body.

the canine He was immediately helped by people who were in the place and was taken to a veterinary center where surgery was performed on him.

Balance

The preliminary balance of the veterinarians is that the dog received a very serious head injury, which forced surgery, but it is now stable and recovering from its injuries, one to its face.

The police immediately made a presence in the area and in a quick action the person responsible was caught in a timely manner a few meters from the place where the events occurred.

Nataly Muñoz, coordinator of Popayán’s animal policy, stated that “we are with Jacobo, We will not allow any type of intolerance against our animals”.

The prosecutor of the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse, David Muñoz, reported in this regard that “We carried out all the investigative activities and urgent actions that the case deserved to advance the effective prosecution against this person who was captured in flagrante delicto.”

It was learned that hours before this episode, in the city’s Commune Seven, another citizen was arrested who sacrificed a cat with a traumatic weapon.

