Home » They attack a dog with a machete
News

They attack a dog with a machete

by admin
They attack a dog with a machete

A new case of animal abuse arose in Popayán, when a dog was attacked with a machete by an individual in a shopping center in this capital.

The event was recorded on video, where the aggressor appears attacking with a sharp weapon to a security guard.

At the time of the attack, a dog known in the area as Jacobo appeared on the scene and tried to defend the guard.

Immediately, as seen on the cameras, the subject is seen to attack the animal with a machete.

According to the authorities, Jacobo he received several wounds on his body when he was hit with a machete on his head and body.

the canine He was immediately helped by people who were in the place and was taken to a veterinary center where surgery was performed on him.

Balance

The preliminary balance of the veterinarians is that the dog received a very serious head injury, which forced surgery, but it is now stable and recovering from its injuries, one to its face.

The police immediately made a presence in the area and in a quick action the person responsible was caught in a timely manner a few meters from the place where the events occurred.

Nataly Muñoz, coordinator of Popayán’s animal policy, stated that “we are with Jacobo, We will not allow any type of intolerance against our animals”.

The prosecutor of the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse, David Muñoz, reported in this regard that “We carried out all the investigative activities and urgent actions that the case deserved to advance the effective prosecution against this person who was captured in flagrante delicto.”

See also  In Pereira, security will be guaranteed during the Taxi Driver Strike

It was learned that hours before this episode, in the city’s Commune Seven, another citizen was arrested who sacrificed a cat with a traumatic weapon.

Comments

You may also like

By 2030, Beijing will be fully built into...

The slogan “It needs time” and the question...

Juan Nacimiento will be a candidate for the...

The appeal: ‘The nuns should be attentive to...

Heung-Min Son, who returned to Korea, “It was...

Appointment in the garden with beauty, between designer...

From June 1st, Jiangsu will fully enter the...

Štefan Hríb: Praise Globsec | Opinions | .a...

The changes of the Pension Reform

Mediterranean University – Articles – 22 – 23...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy