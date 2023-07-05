Home » They attack a street inhabitant in Valledupar; is in critical condition
In the midst of events that have not yet been clarified by the municipal police authorities, a man living on the streets was repeatedly attacked with blunt objects.

One of the injuries occurred to the head, for which he was urgently transferred to the Rosario Pumarejo de López hospital, in Valledupar, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The individual was found unconscious by members of the community, who, realizing the seriousness of his condition, gave him first aid and transferred him to the hospital. There, X-rays and CT scans were performed to evaluate and provide a report on his state of health.

The aforementioned man is currently unconscious at the Rosario Pumarejo de López hospital, where the arrival of a relative who can represent him is expected.

