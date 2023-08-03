They attack and harass a couple of tourists, 3 suspects – News

Three young people from Ogliastra are being investigated for sexual violence, threats, beatings and private violence against a couple of tourists who were in Foxi Manna, in Tertenia. One of the three boys, a 23-year-old from Tertenia, was arrested by the Carabinieri of the Jerzu Company in the act of committing a crime for possession and drug dealing and is now under house arrest.

The facts date back to an evening a few days ago, when the couple, on holiday in the seaside resort, were at the “beer festival”: they were approached by the three suspects who, after an initial friendly approach, threatened the two young men and molested the woman. At the same time they beat the boy with pushes and slaps. The two young men tried to escape the attack by escaping in their own car, but were chased and rammed by the car of the three attackers, who then drove away, losing track of themselves.

It was the couple who identified the three attackers thanks to photographic recognition. Inside the car owned by the 23-year-old, heat-sealed wrappers were found in the fuse compartment for a total weight of 5 kilograms, with ten doses of cocaine. The car was seized for the technical findings of the case.

