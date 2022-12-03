The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pordenone has concluded the investigations and requested the investigating magistrate to issue the decree ordering the judgment against three Romanian nationals, aged around 25, from the Galati area, for a robbery and several thefts multi-aggravated. According to the indictment, the “travellers” came specially from Romania to the Italian-Slovenian border, where one of them remained, ready to prepare their escape.

Meanwhile the others, after a car theft, began to move around the country to be able to attack petrol stations by uprooting the self-service columns with the help of bulldozers, also stolen from construction sites. Once the theft had been carried out, they abandoned the car and the bulldozer and fled, sleeping and lodging in wooded areas, waiting to be able to steal a new car and continue the criminal activity. About twenty assaults have been ascertained in all the provinces of Friuli Venezia Giulia, and in some provinces of Veneto (Treviso, Padua, Vicenza and Rovigo), Emilia Romagna (Ferrara, Modena, Bologna and Parma) and Lombardy (Pavia). The criminal group consisted of 4 people.

One of them died drowning in the Isonzo river in March 2021, while fleeing from the Carabinieri of Gorizia who were chasing him. The other three have been held in pre-trial detention since May of last year for other similar robbery and theft events for which the preliminary phase of the collective hearing is already pending before the Court of Pordenone.