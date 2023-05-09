Home » They await compliance and changes with reforms to the Disabilities Law – breaking latest news
News

They await compliance and changes with reforms to the Disabilities Law – breaking latest news

by admin
They await compliance and changes with reforms to the Disabilities Law – breaking latest news
The non-employment insertion, one of the biggest problems they have to face.

The project of reforms to the Disabilities Law is in the Commission of Constitutional Guarantees, in charge of preparing the report for the second debate. In Loja, there are proposals and for some months they have been managing the incorporation of articles that benefit the sector.

The Disability Law reform project passed the first debate a week ago, in session No. 867.

Richard Farfán Aponte, ex-assembly member of Loja, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that they proposed several reforms —that allow priority attention.

Among the proposals: low-interest loans to access decent housing. “We do not want the State to give us anything, but easy access.” In addition, I do not pay taxes on the importation of vehicles.

Attention

According to the leader, another aspect of concern is retirement. The request is that it be at 25 years of service, without age limit, with 100% disability.

Labor insertion, currently, is 4%. The request is that it go up to 8%. However, according to Farfán Aponte, in this matter “not even 1% of access to a job is met.”

The percentage of academic scholarships for people with disabilities must also be increased by Senescyt.

The former legislator argued that they expect the second debate to be in the coming months.

A delegation from the province of Loja, made up of 30 citizens, will travel to the capital city to await the approval of the standard, and that the changes benefit the sector.

Breach

“Despite the fact that the 2008 Constitution established people with disabilities as priority attention groups, the Law is not being complied with,” said Juan Carlos López, who suffers from a physical disability. “One of the biggest difficulties is not accessing a job,” he asserted. (YO)

See also  Textile workshop with 28 illegal workers discovered in the province of Treviso

GIVEN

The project is made up of nine regulatory bodies, which were presented by María Fernanda Astudillo, Diego Esparza, Marcela Holguín, Luis Marcillo, Eduardo Mendoza, Yeseña Guamaní, Lucía Placencia, Pierina Correa and Isabel Enríquez.

You may also like

1 out of 5 students with learning difficulties,...

Violence in Haiti leaves more than 600 dead...

Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with...

Book Club, the cast already has an idea...

Build a solid ideological foundation and forge an...

Julieta Colombo, niece of Argentine cartoonist Quino and...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 12,...

Latina, professor bullied by students and suspended by...

Media in Saudi Arabia confirm that Lionel Messi...

The instant and eternity. The topicality of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy