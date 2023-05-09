They await compliance and changes with reforms to the Disabilities Law – breaking latest news

The non-employment insertion, one of the biggest problems they have to face.

The project of reforms to the Disabilities Law is in the Commission of Constitutional Guarantees, in charge of preparing the report for the second debate. In Loja, there are proposals and for some months they have been managing the incorporation of articles that benefit the sector.

The Disability Law reform project passed the first debate a week ago, in session No. 867.

Richard Farfán Aponte, ex-assembly member of Loja, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that they proposed several reforms —that allow priority attention.

Among the proposals: low-interest loans to access decent housing. “We do not want the State to give us anything, but easy access.” In addition, I do not pay taxes on the importation of vehicles.

Attention

According to the leader, another aspect of concern is retirement. The request is that it be at 25 years of service, without age limit, with 100% disability.

Labor insertion, currently, is 4%. The request is that it go up to 8%. However, according to Farfán Aponte, in this matter “not even 1% of access to a job is met.”

The percentage of academic scholarships for people with disabilities must also be increased by Senescyt.

The former legislator argued that they expect the second debate to be in the coming months.

A delegation from the province of Loja, made up of 30 citizens, will travel to the capital city to await the approval of the standard, and that the changes benefit the sector.

Breach

“Despite the fact that the 2008 Constitution established people with disabilities as priority attention groups, the Law is not being complied with,” said Juan Carlos López, who suffers from a physical disability. “One of the biggest difficulties is not accessing a job,” he asserted. (YO)

GIVEN

The project is made up of nine regulatory bodies, which were presented by María Fernanda Astudillo, Diego Esparza, Marcela Holguín, Luis Marcillo, Eduardo Mendoza, Yeseña Guamaní, Lucía Placencia, Pierina Correa and Isabel Enríquez.