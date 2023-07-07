They await confirmation of the death of Iván Márquez

Various sources from both the Army and the High Government would have confirmed the death in Venezuela of the guerrilla leader of the Second Marquetalia, Ivan Marquez.

The announcement of the death was released by a television media outlet.

Last night the statements of the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, on this case were expected.

Initially it was said that the terrorist leader was in Venezuela, where he died of brain death as a result of injuries he suffered during an attack he suffered in the middle of last year in Venezuelan territory.

Said attack was carried out at the camp where he was staying in the state of Apure, by one of his opponents, according to intelligence sources.

It was learned that Márquez had lost an arm, had a leg injury and another to the brain.

Among the versions that circulated about the state of Márquez is that he would have remained in a vegetative state, however, he would have had moments of lucidity, this is based on the meetings that he held at the time with the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda.

Likewise, intelligence information indicated that, after the attack against him, the head of the Second Marquetalia was transferred to a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, to attend to his injuries.

As will be remembered, after the attack, Danilo Rueda stated at the time that approaches had been made due to his apparent interest in the peace talks.

At that time, President Gustavo Petro also expressed the interest of the leader of the Segunda Marquetalia to advance in peace.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, spoke about it and said that there was still no official information about it.

“We are attentive to the moment in which we have confirmed a news of this nature, because naturally, we will inform it,” said Velásquez.

For now, it was indicated that Colombian intelligence is confirming on-site versions of the death of Iván Márquez.

Profile of Iván Márquez

As will be remembered, the head and founder of the Second Marquetalia, was part of the peace process with the Colombian State in Havana, Cuba.

During the talks, Márquez affirmed that the Colombian government was not complying with the agreement and abandoned the peace agreement and, together with other commanders of the former guerrilla, took up arms again and founded what was called the Second Marquetalia.

In addition, he had expressed his differences with Rodrigo Londoño.

The guerrilla leader was part of the Farc commanders and was one of the successors of the then chief of that guerrilla, alias Alfonso Cano, who died in a military operation in 2011.

He spent more than 40 years in the guerrilla, he was born on June 16, 1955 in Florencia, capital of the department of Caquetá, and according to the authorities at the beginning of the 1980s he joined the Farc Front 14, shortly before the process of peace with the government of then President Belisario Betancur that led to the birth of the left-wing Patriotic Union party.

With the death of Iván Márquez, many analysts begin to wonder who will succeed him as leader of the FARC dissidents.

Some suggest that the group’s chief financial officer, John 40, could take over the port.

