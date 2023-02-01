Up to 60 peasant families that did not have land will benefit from the Lucitania farm, in the San Miguel village of the Puerto Gaitán municipality.

The property is located on the national highway that leads to the department of Vichada, it has 448 hectares planted with an oil palm crop in production since 2015, it was purchased by the National Land Agency-ANT at the end of December of the previous year and now It is awarded in parcels of 6.5 hectares to each favored farmer.

Lucitania was part of the assets of the extinct Peasant Self-Defense Forces and was delivered to the Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims-UARIV, as reparation for the victims of the conflict in Meta and Vichada. Initially, material delivery was expedited on a provisional loan for a couple of months while the plot of land is finished to title it individually, which allows the new owners to maintain and receive the profitability of the crop from the first moment.

The beneficiary peasants were registered in the ANT’s Registry of Subjects of Ordering RESO, and today they become the first case in Colombia of the assignment of rights over a property of the Land Fund administered by the ANT, with a greater added value because it is of a cultivated land that already produces profits, achieving at the same time the adjudication and productivity of the land, an example of the implementation of the Integral Rural Reform foreseen in the Peace Agreement that allows the Colombian State the adjudication of its fiscal assets patrimonial

The mayor of Puerto Gaitán, Jorge Plazas, motivated the peasants to take advantage of this productive opportunity offered by the National Land Agency due to the importance of oil palm cultivation in the region, the great possibilities to develop it, and the advice and support that they will receive for their handling and production. In addition, he thanked the Agency for its management in that municipality, which also recently received the formalization titles for 2,415 hectares for rural residents who waited more than 10 years to become legal owners.

Source: National Land Agency

