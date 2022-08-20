“We are shaken and with a couple of cracked ribs.” Ambra Morelli, 22 years old, Florentine, water polo player of Rari Nantes Florentia and psychology student in Padua, thus closes her testimony of the last night of holidays in Spain in Valencia on her Instagram account, in which she says she ended up in hospital after a intervention by the Spanish police following a dispute outside a nightclub.

The girls attacked in Spain accuse the police: “” Immobilized with one knee on her back, I felt suffocated with my face on the sand “” by Chiarastella Foschini August 20, 2022



On the night of August 10 around 4.00, as she herself writes on social media, the girl is outside the Marina Beach disco, which closed at 3.30. She is there with seven friends with whom she spent her holidays and tells of being harassed and attacked for no reason by a group of boys and by a boy in particular, an episode that brings to mind the terrible death of Niccolò Ciatti, who was murdered. at 22 with a kick in the head during a beating in the nightclub in Lloret De Mar.





“Fly a shoe from the group of boys and land near us – writes the 22-year-old -. In total tranquility I take the shoe and laugh to bring it back. A boy comes and snatches it from my hand and starts insulting me. A friend of mine arrives in my rescue and tells the boy to leave, obviously a little nervous but always at a safe distance. This individual then throws a hard kick on her shins and begins to spit on us, not once but repeatedly with unrepeatable insults attached “. According to the story of Ambra Morelli, none of those present would have intervened to rescue the girls to save them from gratuitous and unexpected violence after a night of fun in the disco. “Then we understood why. When the Spanish National Police arrived, the only thing they could do was let the boy go and push us hard to the ground in the sand.”





The young woman then recounted what happened in an interview in which she said that when the Spanish national police intervened: “we were beaten and accused of being drunk when we were the ones who were harassed by a group of boys and asked for help” . Ambra Morelli’s complaint on social media continues: “I felt only strong blows all over the upper part of the body. They told me that the agents also pulled out the truncheon. My friend I think she fainted and when we got up there they wanted to divide, they separated our crossed hands with a strong blow and began to threaten us that they would take us away with handcuffs. In all of this we always held our arms up asking for help and saying that they had beaten and bothered us. a female agent we appealed to who treated us worse than men. We were scared, disappointed, lonely and humiliated. ” And she adds: “We managed to escape from this situation, we still don’t understand exactly how, after they saw my document”.





When the police left, those present tried to calm the group of friends: “They told us that in Spain these things happen every day, it happens even worse and it can’t be so, but their terrified and resigned faces have us left little hope for the future. Be careful if you go to Spain, always keep a low profile “writes Ambra Morelli.

The young women then went to the hospital in Valencia to be treated, but they decided not to file a complaint.