They begin the transition of government in Cesar and Valledupar

A message of unity was sent after the first meeting between the incumbent and elected leaders of Cesar and Valledupar, recorded this Thursday at the Departmental Government building.

This was the beginning of the government transition, from which the first lines of joint work emerged. “On November 15 we will begin the connection with the new government,” said Governor Andrés Meza, while the governor-elect, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, indicated that “the first table on which we will work is education, which will be one of the main lines of our government.”

In the same way, the holding of a technical table was anticipated for next Monday, in which the main topic will be the Aqueduct and Sewer Master Plan. The Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar, will be a relevant actor here.

“We want to start next week to determine what the scope is, the project bank and where we are going to take that direction, because it is one of the most urgent issues in the city,” said the governor-elect, Elvia. Milena.

Likewise, it was determined to hold a security council in which all public force institutions participate, so that security indicators are shared and new strategic actions are determined.

The current mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, and the elected Ernesto Orozco also attended this meeting. “We want to send a message to Cesar and Valledupar: work in unity as was done at the time with Luis Alberto Monsalvo and Andrés Meza. We will always be attentive to contributing to the development of Valledupar,” said Mello Castro.

In turn, Ernesto Orozco said that “this is proof that we continue with Cesar en Marcha, to develop the projects that we promised during the campaign, to deliver for the people. “I asked the governor-elect for help in the construction of the long-awaited Simón Bolívar Avenue (Los Cortijos), to make the first avenue and the river pier.”

