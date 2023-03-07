On November 15, 2022, under the title ‘The Via Crucis of the Marseillaises’, this same newspaper exposed the terrible situation of the inhabitants of the rural area of ​​Marseille, with unfinished roads and abandoned contracts in what the locals know like the collapse of Milancito.

But the problems of the peasants have begun to be solved, albeit coincidentally at the time of the candidates, not exactly in the place mentioned last year, but six kilometers from there on the road to the village of El Kiosco, with habilitation work that jointly advance the Governorate and the mayor’s office of Marseille.

Works on property

This tertiary road axis as an alternate route to the village of El Kiosco from the town of Alto Cauca, which around 15 years ago was not in passable conditions and in response to the support requested by the mayor Alberto Rivera Cifuentes, jointly with the Secretary of Infrastructure of the department found the recovery actions that are being met today.

There are 12 kilometers of roads that include paths such as El Rajui, La Honda and La Primavera, sectors where the intervention of yellow machines such as motor graders, backhoe loaders and dump trucks together with the labor of operators, begin to develop the work of forming the road, stripping, cleaning, widening, scarifying, ditching and addition of affirmed that will be complemented with vibrocompaction for the stability and firmness of the road.

In case of emergency

These recovery actions will make it possible to offer the peasants of Marseille who must remove their products, an alternative to find the road that leads to Chinchiná easier, with a road in optimal conditions for vehicular traffic. On the other hand, there are many farms where productive enterprises are carried out, which require the transfer of their products without access difficulties.

It is likewise, as this work will be included in the inventory as an alternate road corridor to the department of Caldas or in the same way as an entrance to the municipality, the difficulties in the Milancito sector, on the main road Marsella – Chinchiná, are taken into account. . The latter is the subject of technical studies (because for years the inhabitants of the place have referenced a geological fault) that has remained stable thanks to the civic contribution of the people of Marseillaise and administrative actions.

the future

Soon the sectors of Cantadelicia and Mangabonita, Veredas Unidas and El Nudo towards Dosquebradas will also be intervened, given the interveredal proximity of municipalities of Marseille that go out to the Industrial Municipality because it is a shorter journey than turning around the Combia – Pereira road that maintains in crisis for various reasons.