They block a section of 30th street in Santa Marta to protest the lack of electricity

the community of barrio Corea in Santa Marta took to the streets to protest at midday on Thursday, July 13, for power service problems.

Apparently, the residents of the sector They have been without light for almost 24 hours and so far the company providing the service has not provided them with a solution.

With sticks, fences, bicycles and motorcycles parked in the middle of the calle 30 with carrera 13, citizens make a blocking in which they demand that they fix the problem soon. Vehicular traffic has been affected in the area.

