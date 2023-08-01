They block the Alto de la Vuelta road in Valledupar; demand improvement of school transportation

Students and parents of the corregimiento of Alto de la Vuelta, blocked the morning of this Tuesday first of August, the access road to this population located north of Valledupar, to demand that the municipal authorities improve the school transportation system.

In dialogue with the media in the capital of Cesar, Javier Cataño, president of the Alto de la Vuelta Community Action Board, pointed out that the request made to the Municipal Education Secretary, Iván Bolaños Baute, is to Hire another bus to transport students from the districts of Las Raíces and El Alto de la Vuelta a Badillo to receive classes at the Antonio Enrique Díaz Educational Institutionsince they only have a single vehicle to travel, leaving many students without this benefit, since it is insufficient.

“The bus picks up two corregimientos: Las Raíces, and after it takes the students to Badillo it returns again to look for the students from Alto de la Vuelta. The bus is full for 60 students and they all have to ride in the same bus where there is an overcrowd and that is prohibited”, Javier Cataño pointed out.

The blockade began this Tuesday morning.

At the same time, he mentioned that the idea of ​​having another bus to transport the students, In addition to avoiding overcrowding, It is that children and young people who live in the villages and farms of the sector can also be mobilized, so that they can be comfortable and in optimal transport.

Finally, he assured that, after communicating with the Secretary of Municipal Education, heHe promised to put a new bus into service during the week to put an end to this problem.

THE PYLON He tried to contact Secretary Iván Bolaños to find out his version of the events, but he did not answer the messages or calls.

