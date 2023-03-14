Home News They block via Hobo – Gigante
News

They block via Hobo – Gigante

by admin
They block via Hobo – Gigante

On the morning of this Tuesday, more than 300 people are present in the “Puerto Seco” sector between the municipalities of Gigante and Hobo, blocking Route 45.

The demonstrators, belonging to the organization for the defense and permanence in the Asoquimbo territory, indigenous people and peasants, came together in the framework of the International Day against Dams.

The roadblocks have created problems for vehicular traffic, which is why the authorities are working in coordination with the protesters to guarantee the right to peaceful protest and minimize the effects on mobility in the region.

The International Day Against Dams or International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated every March 14 in several countries around the world to remember the negative impacts of these works on the environment and local communities.

Developing …

See also  When the tour returns, the longest stage ends in the center of Steyr

You may also like

Ponte Diana, Anas starts work on alternative roads...

Curious about YKS – Education News

Cat names for all tastes

Racist insults on social media to footballer, Daspo...

The invoice for the missing medicine was issued...

Prevention project against intrafamily violence was socialized

Netflix filming in Miramare and donating funds for...

D1-LONATO / J20: Dyto 0-1 Espoir FC, Bonfoh...

Council summoned the Secretary of the Treasury and...

Shuizhai Township launches theme party day activities +...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy