On the morning of this Tuesday, more than 300 people are present in the “Puerto Seco” sector between the municipalities of Gigante and Hobo, blocking Route 45.

The demonstrators, belonging to the organization for the defense and permanence in the Asoquimbo territory, indigenous people and peasants, came together in the framework of the International Day against Dams.

The roadblocks have created problems for vehicular traffic, which is why the authorities are working in coordination with the protesters to guarantee the right to peaceful protest and minimize the effects on mobility in the region.

The International Day Against Dams or International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated every March 14 in several countries around the world to remember the negative impacts of these works on the environment and local communities.

Developing …