They blocked the road that connects the Foundation with the center of Cesar

A group of citizens carrying out a protest blocked the road that, from the municipality of Fundación, Magdalena, communicates with Bosconia, in the center of Cesar.

Read also: Engineer is in poor health after being injured in a robbery in Valledupar

The inhabitants of the corregimiento of Santa Rosa de Lima demand from the government authorities greater investments in education, health and roads for their region.

The protest has caused a monumental traffic jam, since it affected the Troncal de Oriente. According to the videos reported by the community, there are long lines of private, public service and cargo vehicles on the site that have had to park near the township of Santa Rosa.

The blockade began at six in the morning and until Tuesday afternoon the authorities had not reported road normality.

Do not stop reading: Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar signed an educational agreement with the University of Zulia

A panorama that aroused discomfort among travelers who asked the National Government for greater guarantees to reach their destinations. Like, for example, the user Francisco Caro, who on the social network Twitter denounced that a group of children coming from Santa Marta to Valledupar was caught up in the protests.