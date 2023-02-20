In Medellin, two users allowed themselves to be convinced by an independent, door-to-door salesperson, at the service of Royal Prestige. They acquired a paella pan after hearing about the health benefits and the supposed quality of the product that allowed them to cook without using oil and a wide non-stick guarantee.

The conditions were very good, so they decided to buy it to lose weight and stop consuming metals that, according to the advisers, they bring conventional pots and that are highly toxic and harmful to the human body.

They had advice and cooking samples that convinced them to make the million-dollar investment. However, When they finally paid the first installment and the long-awaited product arrived, everything became a headache and they feel that, in truth, what they bought was not what they were promised.

The Royal Prestige paella pot promised to cook without oil and without food sticking. But when they got ready to cook, the food actually stuck to the pot and finally, it did not cook the food fully, since the steam also escaped through the sides of the pot and not through the valve.

Confident of the guarantee, They contacted the person who advised them, who replies that the pot is not compatible with the flare that the gas stove has. However, no matter how much they cook on low, the pot continues to present the same defects. The response that the Royal Prestige adviser gave was incredible: he assured them that, in order to have optimal functioning, they had to buy the official stove of the brand, for a value of seven million pesos.

This motivated them to want to make the complaint public on KienyKe.com, anonymously: “We believe that the Royal Prestige company was not honest with us. We purchased a very expensive paella pan and the truth is, we are disappointed with the product. We practically did not use it and we went back to cooking with pans and implements from other brands ”, were the words of one of the victims in response to the disappointment that she has with the brand.

“How sad it is to make such an investment and end up lying down. We demand that they return our money, we do not want a paella pan that, at such a high cost, does not have a good non-stick coating or steam cooking as they told us when we sold it,” added the victim.

As if that were not enough, an arrangement was made with the advisers to buy the product in four installments, which was paid in the stipulated time and, nevertheless, daily Royal Prestige telephone agents call to collect from the ladies for a product that they have already paid for. They regret that, since then, Royal Prestige’s after-sales service has been perverse. Even after paying the last agreed installment, the company assures them that they still owe 300,000 pesos, so in the end they ended up paying $2,600,000 pesos for a pot. The question is, Who regulates Royal Prestige in Colombia?

Royal Prestige was fined in New York

It is worth mentioning that, in New York, United States, Royal Prestige had to pay a $300,000 fine for misleading consumers. The sanction was filed by the Superior Attorney of New York, Leticia James, who decided to fine Hy Cite Enterprises, owner of Royal Prestige, for implementing deceptive tactics regarding refunds. According to a report by Telemundo Internacional, authorities found that the contracts did not clearly disclose any refund policy.

Attorney General James said that “they went to Spanish-speaking communities and refused to allow them to return products after they had been pressured to buy them.”

The company that owns Royal Prestige had to pay $300,000 to the State of New York, United States, and offer refunds to customers whose returns have been denied within twenty days of their purchase.

And what does Royal Prestige say?

A journalistic team from KienyKe.com He communicated several times with Royal Prestige through the seller and by email. They did not agree to an interview and this was their response:

“For any Guarantee procedure, it is essential that the client directly contact our SAC service lines, it should be noted that our Royal Prestige products are of High Quality and therefore the Paellera is given a 50-year Guarantee, which can be requested by the owner customer, who made the purchase, or their first-degree relative (Parents, Children, Husband). It should be noted that this collection process is to validate the status of the product and confirm whether or not it applies for warranty according to the inspection results and care at home. The product to be collected must not have food waste and it must be the same as the one you reported in the collection request through our customer service channels, since the added products or accessories in the packaging (box) that are not registered will not be taken into account for the procedure”.

KienyKe.com sent five questions to Royal Prestige, but in the communication via email they only responded to the guarantee expressed in the previous paragraph.