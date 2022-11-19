Theft of diesel, on the night of 16 November, in San Giorgio di Nogaro. Victims were two hauliers, a Ukrainian citizen and a colleague originally from Bosnia, who had parked their vehicles in the industrial area.

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, someone forced the caps that close the tanks and stole 200 liters of fuel from one of the vehicles and 600 liters from the other, for a total damage of around 1,500 euros. The military are investigating the incident.