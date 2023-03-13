Home News They build a provisional bridge in the Iracales sector
They build a provisional bridge in the Iracales sector

After the impact of the strong winter in the Iracales sector in the Corregimiento de la Buitrera in Palmira, the Mayor, Oscar Escobar through the Disaster Risk Management Directorate and the Infrastructure Secretariat, with the support of the community of Iracales sector, managed to overtake a provisional bridge 10 meters long and 3 meters wide in wood material that allows the pedestrian passage and the traffic of motorcycles.

Although the bridge is strong enough for vehicles, it was requested to limit the passage only for motorcycles for safety reasons. However, the evacuation of the cars that were incommunicado for several hours was allowed.

This provisional work, which returns communication and community passageis completed thanks to joint work with the contractor team and the community of the sector.

Even so, the contractor and auditor will continue with their work to redesign the proposed structure, to obtain the final solution for the benefit of the Iracales community.

