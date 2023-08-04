Home » They build a variant to guarantee mobility to inhabitants of three villages in Nunchía, affected by a landslide – news
A coordinated effort between the Criminal Investigation Section, the Police Intelligence Section and the EDA Section 33 Prosecutor’s Office, allowed the capture by court order of 5 women and 7 men, members of the criminal gang “Los de la Décima”.

This criminal organization was dedicated to the commercialization of hallucinogenic substances through the modality of home and street sales in the neighborhoods of Progresos 3, Las Américas, Villa Flor 1 and Villa Vargas in the city of Yopal.

Among those captured are alias “Alexis”, head of the organization and in charge of exercising control of the areas used for the sale of hallucinogens. Alias ​​”Jessica”, “Linda” and “Porre Mundo”, middle managers of the organization who had the function of providing and controlling the vendors.

Meanwhile, aliases “Marilin”, “Camaján”, “Pomposo”, “Valeria”, “Víctor”, “Sujey”, “Pedro” and “Payara”, who were in charge of the commercialization of narcotics.

It should be noted that, among all these people captured, there were more than 57 entries in the SPOA system for crimes of Conspiracy to Crime, trafficking or possession of narcotics, Trafficking and illegal possession of firearms and Qualified Theft.

This operation that lasted about 9 months, allowed through judicial activities such as; surveillance and monitoring of people, interception of telephone lines and the use of covered agents, a large amount of probative material was collected that allowed the prosecutor’s office to request arrest warrants against the members of this organized criminal gang.

We can report that in this same police activity, four Search and Raid procedures were carried out on homes located in commune 5 and 6 of the city of Yopal, where 523 grams of Marijuana, 23 grams of Bazuco, 5 cell phones, 923 thousand weights in cash and elements such as: Threshers, grameras and paper, used for the dosage of hallucinogenic substances.

Source: Casanare Police

