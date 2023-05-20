They build fire-resistant barriers on the slopes of Cali

In order to prevent forest fires in the hills of Cali, Dagma has been implementing strategies such as the construction of barriers with fire-resistant plants.

For these reasons, work is being done to create obstacles to fire in the event of forest fires, with the creation of said barriers, which is key in the fight against these conflagrations during this dry season in which heat waves and the region is getting ready for the possible arrival of the El Niño Phenomenon, with high temperatures.

The director of the Dagma, Francy Restrepo Aparicio, said in this regard that “in the fire that broke out this week on the slopes of Cristo Rey, we were able to show that this preventive action was successful. We observe in the photographs and videos that, precisely there, in these barriers, the path of the flames is cut off”.

Planting

The works have been carried out on thirteen hectares of Los Cristales hill, where the Cristo Rey monument is located, with some dimensions of five linear kilometers and an amplitude between 20 and 25 meters. In various parts of this line, fire-resistant species such as cabuya have been planted.

“We will continue to work more intensely with the Mayor’s Office on the action plans, within which construction of new fire barriers is includedthis time with a view to stopping the passage of the flames to where we have the surrounding population,” added Restrepo Aparicio.

In addition to this strategy, to protect the diversity of ecosystemsfauna, flora, water and human life, the Dagma has been carrying out an articulated work with the communities carrying out prevention and surveillance tasks.

