For the safety of the students from different schools in Gaira, the District administration has opted for the construction of platforms along the different roads of this town, contributing to the improvement of mobility and pedestrian safety, in addition, guaranteeing the accessibility of the students. , a work will be carried out 1,029 m2 of platforms, 35 m2 of ramps and 402 m2 of curbs that urbanistically transform the school zone of this important sector of Santa Marta; more of 3.500 students will benefit from its construction.

It may interest you: Gaira and El Rodadero joined Mayor Virna Johnson’s security campaign

The work, led by the mayoress Verna Johnsonthrough the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company. It must be remembered that, previously, several works have been carried out in the sector.

The district educational institutions, ‘Camilo Torres’, ‘Isabel Perez de Fernandez’, ‘Jose Laborde Gnecco’ and ‘the Pedro Leon Acosta Nursery’, They will have these transformed public spaces that will improve the circulation of students and other citizens.

This space will have universal designs and 402 m2 of tactile tiles, creating inclusive spaces to facilitate movement for people with reduced mobility.

“The construction of these platforms benefits not only the entry and exit of the school community from the four institutions, but also helps to improve the ability of people who travel through these areas to move safely and comfortably, since they will have spaces in optimal conditions to walk”, said, the manager (e) of the EDUS, Diela Garcés Espitia.

Read more: Paving of Calle 14 de Gaira advances by 58%

The construction of public spaces is incorporated into the works to replace plaques at 19 points on Calle 6 and which is underway, in accordance with the Improvement Plan for the Malla Vial de Santa Marta.