Home » They buried an official who died in a fire at the Gamarra Registry Office
News

They buried an official who died in a fire at the Gamarra Registry Office

by admin
They buried an official who died in a fire at the Gamarra Registry Office

This Wednesday afternoon, Duperlys Arévalo Carrascal, the public accountant by profession and who had served as an auxiliary official since 2018, in different electoral processes, was buried at the National Registry Office, headquarters of the municipality of Gamarra.

This 43-year-old woman was a mother of two children, and was burned to death after on Saturday, October 28, in the middle of a riot in that town, a mob of people incinerated the entity’s headquarters.

This act has been rejected even by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

Likewise, the national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, has requested from the moment of the events that those responsible for the fire be captured, who have been identified and so far there is only an arrest warrant against one of those responsible, identified as Cristian Yesid Lobo Pacheco, who was the subject who sprayed gasoline and then set fire to the infrastructure with a match.

Vega Rocha, after the funeral, sent a message to the country, due to the strong disturbances that have been registered in different municipalities where groups of supporters of candidates who lost the elections do not accept the results.

“Tell them that they are wasting their time in incinerating the elections or preventing them from taking place, the elections are not going to be repeated, the elections are a formality and the results are digitized and published on the Registry’s website,” the official said.

See also  The Giffoni film festival returns to its essence - Piero Zardo

You may also like

Changsha’s GDP Grows by 4.6% in the First...

Robbery in Innsbruck – “Beggar” turned out to...

Expo Aéreo Cuenca presents exhibitions, displays and family...

The Impact of Stimulus Checks on Taxes: What...

CC del Cauca will hold its second “Popayán...

Connecting the World: How Chongqing’s Promotion Drives Lanzhou’s...

Weather: Overcast autumn weather in Saxony

On November 15, credentials for President of the...

DEA Agent Leaks Sensitive Information in Scheme to...

Authorities clarify that there is no damming of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy