They buried an official who died in a fire at the Gamarra Registry Office

This Wednesday afternoon, Duperlys Arévalo Carrascal, the public accountant by profession and who had served as an auxiliary official since 2018, in different electoral processes, was buried at the National Registry Office, headquarters of the municipality of Gamarra.

This 43-year-old woman was a mother of two children, and was burned to death after on Saturday, October 28, in the middle of a riot in that town, a mob of people incinerated the entity’s headquarters.

This act has been rejected even by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

Likewise, the national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, has requested from the moment of the events that those responsible for the fire be captured, who have been identified and so far there is only an arrest warrant against one of those responsible, identified as Cristian Yesid Lobo Pacheco, who was the subject who sprayed gasoline and then set fire to the infrastructure with a match.

Vega Rocha, after the funeral, sent a message to the country, due to the strong disturbances that have been registered in different municipalities where groups of supporters of candidates who lost the elections do not accept the results.

“Tell them that they are wasting their time in incinerating the elections or preventing them from taking place, the elections are not going to be repeated, the elections are a formality and the results are digitized and published on the Registry’s website,” the official said.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

