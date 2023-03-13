The situation in Antioquia does not give up. A group of people burned the tollbooth of the municipality of Tarazá located at the exit to the neighboring town of Cáceres in Antioquia.

Images show the public order situation.

A few minutes ago the tollbooth in the municipality of Tarazá was burned pic.twitter.com/Mjr8egBdeB — ROLANDO (@RolandoPlazas) March 13, 2023

Soldiers tried to prevent hooded men from setting the toll booth on fire. However, they were threatened with Molotov cocktails, stones and sticks and forced to withdraw from the place.

It should be remembered that within the mining strike, which has affected Antioquia, the National Government held a security council and reported the unblocking of four of the five affected points.

For his part, Governor Anibal Gaviria pointed out that the ‘Gulf Clan’ would be behind the so-called mining strike to promote their interests in the illegal mining business. In the same way, the president denounced that this illegal group would be recruiting young people to participate in the riots of the last days.