They call extraordinary for 35 days

Through Decree 1-17-087 of August 4, the Departmental Assembly was summoned to 35 days of extraordinary sessions by the Governor of Valle del Cauca Clara Luz Roldán González.

These will run from this Wednesday, August 9, to Tuesday, September 12, during which time the following Ordinance projects will be submitted for study and approval:

– Public Policy for Decent Work and Labor Equity in the Department.

– means by which the Internal Regulations of the Assembly are adopted.

– By means of which the Income Budget, Capital Resources and the Budget of Expenses or Appropriations are modified, for the fiscal period between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and other provisions are issued.

– Through which the Organic Statute of the Valle del Cauca Budget is issued.

