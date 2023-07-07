They call for a march in rejection of violence against women this June 12

The initiative of these women leaders occurred after the murder of a woman in Taganga a few days ago, in acts of extreme violence; which led them to express themselves in a resounding and energetic way to ask for justice and security before the institutions.

Through a statement to the public opinion, the Taganga Women’s Collective movement touches you “Cofetato” preceded and led by women from Taganga who work in different fields of the special corregimiento exercising work from fishing, tourism and home. They have summoned a peaceful concentration for this Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00 pm, said call will start from the Plaza de la Iglesia going through the main streets of Taganga to the soccer field to reject all types and cases of violence against the women.

It may interest you: A man was imprisoned for assaults on his partner: in one of those he broke a tooth

The initiative of these women leaders occurred after the murder of a woman in Taganga a few days ago, in acts of extreme violence; which led them to express themselves in a resounding and energetic way to ask for justice and security before the institutions.

“Our movement expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Elizabeth Cantillo declared a day of mourning “Let the Engines Shut Down” the concentration will take place this Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00 pm; and it would begin with a minute of silence and the entire community is called upon to march against this type of violence and that no demonstration that could justify murders be tolerated. The movement consists of supporting all women in situations of apology, who feel that they are not alone, and who ask for help in the face of any type of gender violence, they will also have the participation of other departmental and national women’s network collectives” ends the notice.

It may interest you: Violence in Santa Marta: Task to be resolved by the House of Justice

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

