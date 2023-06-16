They call for non-speculation of products – breaking latest news

The operations will intensify in order to avoid speculation, authorities announced.

The alert generated by the El Niño phenomenon causes some staple products to register an increase in the supply centers of the city of Loja. Rice, the main food, is also becoming scarce in some stores.

The rains that hit several provinces of the country affect so that, in the markets of the city of Loja, in recent days those who come to make purchases, show the rise in various foods.

Some citizens told Diario Crónica that, in recent days, they have had problems acquiring rice.

Medardo Carrión Ruiz, from Loja, said that, at the beginning of this week, it was difficult for him to buy this product that he consumes daily at home.

“I had to search through several stores and could not find. We must opt ​​for other foods such as bananas or cassava”.

Juan Carlos Ayala, who works in a pantry, said that the grass is usually brought from Guayaquil, but in recent days, “the product has not arrived, the little they send registers USD 5 to USD 10 more per quintal.”

He even mentioned that the situation may worsen in the coming days.

Speculation

The Intendant General of Police in the province of Loja, Lindon García Ontaneda, specified that the Secretariat of Public Order received an alert of a speculative process in the sale of rice.

He recognized that, indeed, “there is an exaggerated rise in the cost of grass throughout the country.” For this reason, the operations are not only in Loja, but in the different cantons.

He indicated that, “from the technical point of view, no increase can be generated.”

Others

Foods such as plantains also register a higher cost, even the variation in prices is recognized by the vending machines themselves.

María Rosa Macas specified that they currently sell three bananas for USD 1, before they gave five. In the same way, the onion is USD 0.50 per pound, and they bring it from Peru.

Likewise, he emphasized, “the tomato box that we previously bought for USD 12, today, is at USD 25.” (YO)