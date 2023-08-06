They call not to buy stolen items – breaking latest news

The sale of stolen cell phones is usually common.

Purchasing stolen items is commonplace and carries danger to those who purchase them. In different cantons of the province of Loja, this practice is frequent, especially in border towns, where the transfer and exchange of products is daily.

On some occasions, in different stores or in the portals for buying and selling second-hand items, they offer products at low costs, but they may be of dubious origin.

Citizens should be aware that they may be subject to legal sanctions, since they may become an accomplice in a crime; which the law punishes up to two years in prison, according to Art. 202 of the Comprehensive Criminal Code (COIP) —to the person who hides and sells stolen objects.

Carlos León Mena, chief of the Cariamanga Circuit (Calvas canton), of the National Police, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that, as it is an area with great movement, in coordination with the different departments, they carry out campaigns to approach the public in order to prevent contravention.

The sale of cell phones, watches and other objects at low cost is usually attractive to certain people —who seek to acquire them at a lower price than what is offered in stores.

The authority specified that it is important, when purchasing a product, to request the invoice to guarantee its legality.

Some citizens are unaware that buying a stolen item may involve some risk or penalties.

Sara (protected name) pointed out that on one occasion she bought a good quality cell phone on the street. “The cost was quite cheap. It was only USD 250, when it usually costs USD 500”.

However, “later I felt some fear and it was the only time I bought something without the respective invoice.” (YO)

According to Art. 202 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP), the person who hides and sells stolen objects will be sanctioned with two years in prison.

