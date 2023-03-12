Good morning,

when the first players from Czechoslovakia came to the NHL, opponents called them communists. It was paradoxical, since the emigrants were fleeing the communist regime, but it was a way for Canadians and Americans to get under their skin. For example, Petr Šťastný was very offended.

Even before the Czechs and Slovaks, the Swedes were the first Europeans to try it in the NHL. Unlike the Slovaks and Czechs, they could return to their country at any time, but they also did not have an easy time overseas.

They, too, heard that local players were being taken away from their jobs and were mocked, intimidated and beaten on the ice.

Ulf Sterner, the very first European in the NHL, lasted only four games with the New York Rangers in 1965. “My teammates went after me harder in practice than the opponents in games,” he said in a Sports Illustrated article of the time, in which the first Swedes in the NHL described the culture shock of getting used to overseas hockey.

The first Swedes overseas were not attracted by the Stanley Cup. “We came here to get experience, but mostly money,” said Thommy Abrahamsson, who played in the NHL and before that in its WHA rival.

He earned roughly 80,000 dollars a year overseas in the 1970s. “Previously in Sweden I played in the top competition and at the same time worked as an electrician. I was able to earn 20 thousand dollars with these two jobs. You won’t buy many lobsters for that. Life in Canada is good.’

He also went overseas with his brother Christer. “We were called gangsters when we left home to play for the big money in North America. Now all the kids in Sweden want to be hockey players overseas,” said Christer Abrahamsson.

Today, Swedes make up ten percent of all players in the NHL.

They compared them to chickens

The Swedes were elegant skaters who were not used to constant collisions at the guardrail and certainly not to battles. They were therefore given a collective nickname – Chicken Swedes. By comparing them to chickens, their opponents called them timid and soft.

The misunderstanding was mutual. Until the Canadians understood why the Swedes didn’t want to fight, it didn’t make sense to the Swedes why they should.

When Philadelphia hockey player Mel Bridgman wanted to fight Toronto’s Swedish legend Börj Salming