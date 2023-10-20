They called Mariam Habach mommy and daddy’s daughter! Look here what she responded!

Miss Venezuela 2015, Mariam Habach, is not left alone, users on social networks called her the daughter of mommy and daddy, in the publication where the dentist inaugurates her office in Caracas. However, she did not remain silent and responded.

Mariam inaugurated her first dental clinic called Habach Dental Unit located in Caracas. When she, also a model, participated in Miss Venezuela, she was a dentistry student. Years later, after her commitment to the Miss Venezuela organization, Mariam opted for her profession.

The video that Mariam Habach shared

The video posted on social networks, where she is seen entering her office, showing the facilities and services she offers, users on social networks, including some representatives of entertainment, congratulated her on this well-deserved achievement, for her years. of constant work.

However, the haters are always around the posts, as an Instagram user questioned the way in which Haback was able to open his clinic by expressing himself to her.

“My daddy set up my clinic for me, I’m spoiled and I have a lot of money,” she wrote in the comments box on Mariam Habach’s publication.

From her Instagram account, Mariam Habach, Miss Venezuela 2015, responded with good manners.

«Yes, I have, thank God, the support of my parents who have given me everything. They paid for my two university degrees, they helped me financially to set up my own dentistry unit. Now, what is the point of having money and not having the desire to improve, initiative, intelligence, gratitude, discipline and disposition. Your parents can start the business of your dreams but if you don’t build it and work for it, the money is of no use to you. There is more than money here friend, my whole life I saw my parents work like donkeys day and night to give the best to their three children until today. You will never understand that, it is too much,” Haback wrote verbatim.

Finally, I invite her to your clinical unit for her and her family. On October 24, 2022, the woman from Tocuya celebrated her graduation in Dentistry and she expressed that since her childhood she always knew that she wanted to be “the one who fixes the teeth.” When she finished high school, she considered the possibility of studying that career or Psychology (a career she also studied). In order to begin her studies, she had to move states, a process that took 10 years due to her participation in Miss Venezuela in 2015, her move to the United States and the 2020 pandemic.

Mariam Habach and her forceful response

