CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Text taken from the internet) They called my mother crazy, but she wasn’t crazy, she was a teacher.

He spoke differently. She said: “The eyes are used to listen.”

I was ten years old. A child does not understand vertical language and I thought that maybe my mother was crazy.

Once I plucked up my courage and asked him: What do we look with?

My mother replied: “With my heart.” When my mother got up in a good mood she sang: “Today I’ve put on my twenty-year-old dress”, I knew she wasn’t twenty and I looked at her, nothing more. What can a child do but listen?

If my mother was sad, she said she was dressed in fog. “Today I am eighty years old” -he said-, when I failed a course.

I was finally able to finish primary school. Closing day was late. She apologized saying: “Son, I took a long time because I was looking for my First Communion dress, don’t you see my First Communion dress?” I looked at my mother and she was not dressed for First Communion.

Then he had that fatal disease. He called me to her side, took my hands tight and said: “Don’t be sorry, death is not forever.” I thought: my mother does not realize what she is talking about. If one dies it is forever. He was a child and did not understand her words. Now I am older and I am just understanding his teachings.

Yes, Mother, we can be 20 years old and the next day eighty. It all depends on our state of mind.

The eyes are used to listen because we must look carefully at who is speaking to us. To know the essential reality of a person, we have to look at it with the heart.

Death is not forever, only what is forgotten dies and I remember my mother because I love her.

Now in a dream we talk – we laugh at his teaching method. I learned to look with my heart.

One night he told me: “I have noticed that you get upset if your friends call you crazy and that is not right. It is natural for the son of a mad woman to be mad.”

Then -for the first time- I replied to my mother and told her: “Mother, you are wrong, the son of a crazy woman does not always have to be crazy; sometimes he is a poet ”.

That’s why I can proudly say: “They called my mother crazy, but she wasn’t crazy, she was a teacher.

He taught me to discover life after death

comment

comment