Liliana Cardona Marín

Since March 21, 2012, by a decree established in the United Nations, this celebration has been held with the main objective of creating awareness within society about the value of people with Down Syndrome. The campaigns have a common factor and that is to talk about the chromosome of love or extra love and that is actually the case.

What is different in these children and also in the adults is their great capacity to love, their mental purity without hatred, grudges or envy, without bad thoughts for others, they just want to be, they are happy and bring happiness to their environment, they are true colored lights in the lives of those who know them, so you have to love and care for them. Who doesn’t forget their problems for a moment, when a smile from Down attends them in an inclusive cafe?

What is the syndrome about?

‘Because my only difference with you is that I have an extra chromosome’, their capacities are different, like those of all human beings. A human being with Down is characterized by a typical physical appearance, varying degrees of intellectual difficulty, and delay in height, for example, when compared to children of the same age. Also, it is sometimes associated with diseases of the heart or thyroid gland.

Early intervention programs with a team of therapists and special educators who treat the specific situation of each person ensure that they can acquire skills that give them independence. The Down has no classifications, there are only degrees of functionality.

Martina builds her place in the world

The news of the girl’s condition was delivered by a doctor to the new parents, with a coldness that Gustavo Cano, the father, still remembers: “I’m going to take the girl for neonates, because she has Down Syndrome”, they were literally ice cream. Martina was hospitalized for 11 more days. “Every day after we got home from the clinic, we would just cry and cry, then denial and then acceptance. We have to move it forward, because love can do everything ”.

The girl is already 8 years old, every Saturday she attends therapy and progresses little by little, gaining control of her character and meeting the requirements of the occupational therapist Jenny Paola Cetina, who has been taking care of her since she was a baby: “We are working on monitoring instructions, identification, give me, save. Martina has improved a lot in the part of following an order, understanding it, starting and finishing the activities”. With this type of patient, professionals set objectives that are from three to six months.

In physiotherapy one step at a time

Martina still doesn’t walk on her own, because she’s a bit insecure and that’s why every time she manages to break away from the wall for a moment, it’s a triumph. “She is very comfortable, because you take her with you,” says her father.

Then he goes to the physical therapy room and very much in his style begins to make them understand that these exercises are not his favorites. The person in charge of these activities is the physiotherapist Yeimi Bolaños: “A scale called ‘Gross Motor’ can be applied to them, Martina can be at functional level 2, in which she performs light gaits with assistance. Her goal is for her to voluntarily participate in the exercises intentionally, because structurally she can do it”.

vision disorders

60% of people with DS present some vision disorder susceptible to treatment or intervention during their lives. Astigmatism, congenital cataracts or myopia are the most frequent diseases, Martina has already had surgery for both.

question of numbers

Martina’s free Trisomy 21 is also approximately that of 95% of cases. The person has three copies of chromosome 21, instead of the usual two copies in all cells. This happens due to abnormal cell division during sperm or egg development.

I wear them differently, because we are the same

The socks were chosen as a symbol of World Down Syndrome Day, because they are similar in shape to chromosomes. In 2018, a British girl named Chloe Lennon made the practice of wearing different colored socks go viral after a video posted on social media. The little girl asked everyone to wear different colored socks on each foot during this day. From that moment on, those who know or live with someone with this syndrome have put a different sock on each foot and posted the photos on social networks.

Cipher

Approximately 1 in 800 babies may be born with this syndrome.

Given

The name of this condition is due to John Langdon Down, who was the first to describe this genetic alteration in 1866, although he never discovered the causes that produced it.

What is the importance of this day for you?

Jenny Paola Cetina – occupational therapist

“All children have the same abilities, they are all capable of working and socializing, there is no need to label them. It is necessary to generate awareness in the school and family part to improve the treatment with others ”.

Gustavo Cano – father of a girl with Down syndrome

“It is used so that because they have Down Syndrome, they are not allowed to enter a kindergarten or school to socialize with other children and what is intended is that they are not singled out for their condition.”

Yeimi Bolaños – physiotherapist

“It is necessary, to take into account the value of empathy with parents and be aware of contributing the grain of sand to integrate children into spaces.”