They capture 3 alleged members of the Clan del Golfo in Sucre

In the development of area registration and control operations, the Colombian Navy in coordination with the National Police managed to capture three presumed members of the Organized Armed Group “Clan del Golfo” in the municipalities of Corozal, Buenavista and Galeras. Those captured belong to the “Manuel José Gaitán” substructure of the GAO “Clan del Golfo”, which commits crimes particularly in the department of Sucre.

Among the detainees is alias “Luna” or “Felipe”, who is part of the Sucre most-wanted cartel and presumably is the second-in-command leader of the criminal component focused on the sub-region of La Sabana Sucreña. This man would be in charge of leading and coordinating criminal intelligence activities and the revitalization of selective homicides in the rural area of ​​Galeras and San Benito, as well as coordinating the monitoring of the Public Force units in this area of ​​the country.

His capture occurred in the development of a road control post on the trunk road to the municipality of Corozal, where troops from the Marine Infantry Battalion No. 14 and troops from the Military Gaula verified the safe passage of passers-by, managing to identify to the subject and verify that he had a valid arrest warrant for the alleged crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of homicide and drug trafficking.

Subsequently, in a second operation, alias “Pica Piedra” was captured in the township of Palomo, municipality of Galeras – Sucre, this subject would be in charge of conducting criminal intelligence on the Public Force in this department.

Lastly, through an area registration and control operation, in the municipality of Buenavista, an individual was caught in flagrante delicto for trafficking, manufacturing, or carrying firearms.

Those captured were made available to the competent authorities for the development of capture legalization procedures.

The Colombian Navy maintains the development of naval operations against the different agents that generate violence in the Colombian Caribbean, which put the security and integral development of their communities at risk. Likewise, it invites citizens to report any illegal or suspicious activity to the free lines 146 and 147 available 24 hours a day.