They capture 6 gang members from Barrio 18 accused of aggravated extortion and limitation of circulation in Cuscatlán

They capture 6 gang members from Barrio 18 accused of aggravated extortion and limitation of circulation in Cuscatlán

During the early hours of this Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office together with the National Civil Police, carried out an operation against six gang members from Barrio 18, accused of illegal limitation of freedom of movement and aggravated extortion committed in the department of Cuscatlán.

“One of the victims received beatings and threats to make him leave his home, in a period of 3 months. They demanded $1,500 from another victim, in exchange for not taking his life. These events occurred between February and April of this year.detailed the Prosecutor’s Office.

Likewise, during the operation, raids were carried out in Santa Cruz Michapa and Cojutepeque, in addition, cash and cell phones were seized. These subjects will be presented before the corresponding courts in the next few hours.

