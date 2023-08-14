They capture 7 alleged members of the Central General Staff

The Criminal Investigation Directorate and INTERPOL (DIJIN) in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and the support of the National Army, carried out an offensive against terrorism in the departments of Meta, Cauca, Nariño and Amazonas, with which seven alleged suspects were captured. members of the Central General Staff Residual Organized Armed Group and the seizure of a war arsenal and quartermaster that was going to be delivered to the Jorge Briceño Suarez structure.

Alias ​​Capture “Bejuco” leader of the armed commission and a member of the Urías Rondón Structure

In the city of Pasto in the department of Nariño, Carlos Pascal Canticus, known in the subversive world as “Bejuco”, was captured by court order through a search and search procedure, who is allegedly the leader of the armed commission of the Urías Rondón del Residual Organized Armed Group Central Staff; this person is accused of responsibilities in the installation of an explosive device on the highway that leads from the municipality of Tumaco to the city of Pasto (Nariño), in order to affect the troops of the Rapid Deployment Battalion Number 6, and of the forced displacement of various people in the municipality of Ricaurte (Nariño), it also ordered harassment against Police stations and units of the National Army.

His capture is given for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, forced displacement, trafficking, manufacture and possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

In the El Diviso corregimiento of the municipality of Barbacoas – Nariño, the capture of Orlando Yovani Pai Hurtado alias “Jhovanoti” or “Amarillo”, presumed member of the same armed commission and subordinate of alias “Bejuco”; This person has a criminal record of 3 years in the criminal structure and according to the investigations, he actively participated in the selective homicides of Juan José Segura and Milena Pasui Landázuri in April and October 2022.

Officials from the Investigative Group for Crimes Against Public Security and Terrorism of the DIJIN followed his lead for 10 months, where they managed to establish that alias “Yellow” in the company of approximately 20 armed men in 2022 indiscriminately attacked the home of a citizen in the municipality of Ricaurte, where a woman was injured with four gunshot wounds.

Alias “Jhovanoti” or “Amarillo”, He was required by means of an arrest warrant for the crimes of homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, forced displacement and illegal possession of firearms.

alias capture “La Mona” head of the armed commission and two members of the Dagoberto Ramos Ortiz Structure

In the municipality of Corinto in the department of Cauca, Ana Ligia Collazos Via, alias “La Mona”, head of an armed commission, and Milton Javier Pillimue Rivera, alias “Mauricio”, were captured by warrant simultaneously in the municipality of Caloto, Didier Carlos Peteche Mestizo alias “Lito” was captured, all of whom were presumed members of the Dagoberto Ramos Ortiz structure of the Central General Staff.

Alias ​​”La Mona”, was the one who controlled and authorized the passage of narcotics in the municipalities of Corinto, Padilla and Caloto – Cauca, by demanding illegal payments whose money collected was delivered in the Pajarito village to alias “Maicol”, it was also the person in charge of forced recruitment into the ranks of the Airando Organized Residual Group in favor of the armed structure.

This woman was in charge of carrying out criminal intelligence activities and terrorist actions against the Public Force in the La Cominera sector of the municipality of Corinto (Cauca), she had a criminal presence and several men under her command located in the villages of La María, El Jagual, San Luis above, San Luis below, La Cominera, Las Guacas in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Corinto, also in the villages of El Tetillo, La Paila of the municipality of Padilla, Vereda Huasanó, López inside, Alto el Palo, Palo Bajo del Caloto municipality in northern Cauca.

Alias ​​”Mauricio”, a member of the structure, was responsible for the production and collection of coca leaves and control of the passage of narcotics between the municipalities of Corinto and Caloto; activity that allowed the structure to make irregular collections to finance the acquisition of firearms and logistical elements; likewise, this person was in charge of transporting hostages to their camp areas.

Alias ​​”La Mona” and “Mauricio”, were captured for the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime and simple kidnapping.

For his part, Alias ​​”Lito”, had a criminal career of more than 3 years in and became a trusted man of alias “Maicol”, second ringleader of the criminal structure and was in charge of carrying out criminal intelligence and carry out harassment against police stations and units of the National Army; according to investigations in August and December 2021, he attacked officials of the National Army with improvised explosive devices in the village of El Porvenir in the municipality of Caloto – Cauca; He was captured for the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime in a heterogeneous contest with the crime of attempted homicide.

Capture of two members of the Amazon Front Structure

In Leticia – Amazonas, the capture in flagrante delicto of “Carlos Arlindo Panaifo Yaicate” and “Diego Fernando Perea Márquez”, presumed members of the Amazon Front of the Central General Staff, for the crime of trafficking, manufacture and illegal possession of firearms, a 7.65 caliber pistol, 13 cartridges, a magazine, a silencer and a cell phone were seized from them.

Those captured had express orders from alias “Tigre”, leader of the Amazon Front, to carry out homicides against members of the National Police in the department of Amazonas; at the time of the capture they were carrying out criminal intelligence in order to attempt against the life and integrity of a National Police officer.

Confiscation of war material and uniforms from the Jorge Briceño Suarez Structure

In the city of Bogotá, Ciudad Bolívar, investigators from the DIJIN managed to capture a man and a woman in flagrante delicto, who were transporting 232 pieces of clothing for the private use of the public force that were going to be sent to the department of Meta, which were going to be delivered to the “Jorge Briceño” terrorist structure, among which there were 116 camouflaged uniforms for the exclusive use of the National Army, on two canvases with patches and one canvas with molds and fabrics.

Simultaneously with information provided by a human source in the Angosturas village of the municipality of Lejanías – Meta, the discovery of war material and quartermaster belonging to GAOR Jorge Briceño Suarez was achieved as follows:

5 campaign bags

680 rounds of 7.65 – 5.56 ammunition

10 grenades of 40 ML

5 harness vests

3 rifle suppliers

3 shotguns

4 uniforms for the exclusive use of the armed forces

3 items of clothing with FARC logos – Jorge Briseño Suarez

This war material would be used to carry out terrorist actions against the Public Force and the civilian population of the department of Meta.

According to the authorities, with the seizure of this war material and military quartermaster and the capture of these people, the criminal and terrorist actions of the Central General Staff Residual Organized Armed Group are counteracted and the presence of the state in regions is evidenced. difficult to access, managing to counteract the criminal expansion claims of the Organized Armed Groups

