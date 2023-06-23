Home » They capture a bus driver from route 101B who disputed the road with a microbus driver
News

They capture a bus driver from route 101B who disputed the road with a microbus driver

by admin
They capture a bus driver from route 101B who disputed the road with a microbus driver

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of the bus driver, which was recorded on video and broadcast, disputing the route with another on route 42B in Santa Tecla, putting the lives of users at risk.

“José Ricardo Torres, is the bus driver on route 101B, who was driving at excessive speed and without caution for fighting on the road,” the PNC detailed.

Yesterday, the authorities reported the capture of the 42B motorist, identified as Jorge David Pleitez Pérez.

According to authorities, the two motorists will be charged with dangerous driving.

See also  Palestinians are also prevented from harvesting their olives - Amira Hass

You may also like

Draft law: allow residents to participate in profits...

Tanganyika: a soldier killed and two others injured...

Combat leaves two dead in Balboa

Bundestag extends two Bundeswehr missions abroad – DW...

Gallery: Lääne County Land Protection Day was celebrated...

Automotive sector in Colombia experiences drop in used...

Refreshing tips for beautiful summer trips to Venlo

PNC and FGR execute capture operation against more...

Colonel Montaño, new commander of the Santa Marta...

New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy