They capture a bus driver from route 101B who disputed the road with a microbus driver

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of the bus driver, which was recorded on video and broadcast, disputing the route with another on route 42B in Santa Tecla, putting the lives of users at risk.

“José Ricardo Torres, is the bus driver on route 101B, who was driving at excessive speed and without caution for fighting on the road,” the PNC detailed.

Today we captured the bus driver who was recorded on video and broadcast, fighting for the route with another from route 42B in Santa Tecla, putting the lives of the users at risk. José Ricardo Torres, is the bus driver on route 101B, who was driving at excessive speed and without caution due to… pic.twitter.com/baQT9QS1wA — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) June 23, 2023

Yesterday, the authorities reported the capture of the 42B motorist, identified as Jorge David Pleitez Pérez.

According to authorities, the two motorists will be charged with dangerous driving.

