They capture a dangerous driver who hit a motorcyclist in San Marcos

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of Oris Adolfo Sánchez Mejía, who will be charged with the crime of dangerous driving, after hitting a motorcyclist in San Marcos and fleeing. The accident, registered on Saturday afternoon, was recorded on one of the surveillance cameras of an establishment […]

