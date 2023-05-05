They capture a dangerous gang member in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

Through a preventive patrol, the Police captured José Walter Vigil del Cid, alias “Spunky” or “Dwarf”, in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, we captured José Walter Vigil del Cid, alias Spunky or Dwarf.

According to the PNC, this subject was a gunman, that is, he was in charge of committing murders for the gang to which he belongs and distributed the drug.

In addition, at the time of the arrest they seized a pistol, abundant marijuana and two cell phones.

He also has a record for aggravated homicide. Now he must pay for his crimes and will go directly to CECOT.

The Police Corporation reiterated to the population that they will continue with the actions to guarantee their safety and well-being.