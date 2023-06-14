Home » They capture a dangerous gang member in San Miguel – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
They capture a dangerous gang member in San Miguel – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Police captured Eliseo Enrique Rodríguez Villanueva, alias Rata Blanca, an MS-13 gang member in San Miguel.

According to the PNC, this subject boasted in photographs that he was a terrorist from the Normandys Locos Salvatrucha clique.

In addition, he was deported from the United States in 2022.

Now, he will be taken to the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups.

The Police Corporation reiterated that it continues to work to bring peace and tranquility to Salvadoran families, with the aim of preventing members of criminal structures from being victims.

