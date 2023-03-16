Home News They capture a dangerous gang member of the 18S – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
In the last few hours, the police captured Carlos Santiago Ramos López, alias Pijullo, from 18R, who is another terrorist detained under the War Against Gangs.

“As a homeboy, he is linked to different crimes that occurred in Quezaltepeque, where we captured him,” the PNC detailed.

This criminal has a record for aggravated robbery, this time he will be prosecuted by illegal groups and will spend decades in prison, according to the authorities.

The search for more criminals fleeing from justice continues in the country until the last member of criminal structures is captured.

