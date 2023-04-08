Home News They capture a drunk driver in La Paz – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The Police captured Raúl Héctor Quintanica Garay for dangerous driving in the department of La Paz.

According to the PNC, when performing the breathalyzer test, it resulted in 279° alcohol on his breath.

They also arrested Miguel Edgardo Martínez Berrios, who was driving with 199° alcohol in his blood.

This man was moving at high speed in the El Pepeto neighborhood, Soyapango.

Both subjects will be referred to the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime of dangerous driving.

