They capture a former deputy director of the UNP: they accuse him of having links with illegal groups

On the morning of June 14, the authorities confirmed that the former director of the UNP (National Protection Unit), Ronald Rodríguez Rozo, had been captured. According to official data, the former official was captured by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation because the investigation against him would show that he has links with criminal groups, such as the Oficina de Envigado and with the La Terraza criminal gang; and with facts related to drug trafficking.

Rodríguez Rozo would have been captured in Bogotá and in the next few hours he will have to answer before a guarantee judge. The investigation against the former official who directed the institution attached to the Ministry of the Interior began with the case of the UNP ‘narco-truck’, which traveled through Caloto, Cauca, in December 2022 and where 150 kilos of cocaine were found. Let us remember that after the scandal, the same Unit was the one that clarified that this car had been assigned to Ronald Rodríguez and that she would have been detained while Manuel Antonio Castañeda Bernal was driving it. with Infobae

